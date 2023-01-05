HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city reported that heavy rain has caused debris to enter into coastal waters.

On Wednesday, a brown water advisory was first issued for the South Shore of Oahu. By the following day, the advisory was extended to more areas of the island including the East, South and North Shores.

As a result, the public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff.

While not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff be sure to stay out if you see brown water.