Brown water advisory issued for Maui’s south shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) issued a brown water advisory for the south-facing shores of Maui on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Officials said high surf resulted in coastal waters coming onto roadways and foliage above the high tide mark.

The public is advised to stay out of coastal waters due to possible pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and debris that might be in the water, according to DOH officials.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff. Health officials advise the public to stay out if the water is brown.