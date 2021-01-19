Brown Water Advisory issued at Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued at Waimea Beach Park on Oahu.

Heavy Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and other associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, officials advise people to stay out.