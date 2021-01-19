Brown Water Advisory issued at Waimea Bay

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Waimea Bay, Waimea Bay Hawaii, January 19, 2021

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued at Waimea Beach Park on Oahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Heavy Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and other associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, officials advise people to stay out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories