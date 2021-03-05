Brown water advisory issued at Pounders, Laie Beach on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory was issued at Pounders and Laie Beach on Oahu around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

Rain has caused stormwater runoff to enter into coastal waters, according to the Department of Health.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff. Health officials advise the public to stay out if the water is brown.