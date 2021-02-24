Brown water advisory issued at Hau’ula Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory was issued at Hau’ula Beach on Oahu around 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff. Health officials advise the public to stay out if the water is brown.