Brown Water Advisory has been issued for Chun’s Reef and Laniakea beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HES) issued a Brown Water Advisory on Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Chun’s Reef and Laniakea beach in Honolulu.

According to HES, heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

HES said not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.