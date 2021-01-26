Drenching rains force closures and advisories at some beaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued at Hanauma Bay and Royal-Moana Beach.

Heavy Rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown officials advise to stay out.

Haunama Bay had initially been closed by City officials at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay was reopened in December of 2020.

Maui County officials also announced on Monday that Puamana Beach Park will be closed until further notice due to safety concerns from coastal erosion. A reopening date has not yet been announced.