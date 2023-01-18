HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Health, a brown water advisory has been issued at Sunset to Waimea Bay on Oahu.

This is due to heavy waves that result in sediment and potentially harmful pollutants entering coastal waters.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

HDOH is advising the public to stay out of coastal runoff water due to possible pesticides, animal fecal, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and debris.

Practice good hygiene and contact your primary care physicians if you have any health concerns.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

If the water is brown, stay out.