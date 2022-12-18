Water quality advisories from the Hawai’i Department of Health. (Photo/Hawai’i Department of Health)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The kona low system storm is moving across the state with lots of consequences following in its wake.

The Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for the island of O’ahu due to the incoming storm.

“Heavy Rain has resulted in storm water runoff entering into coastal waters,” said DOH.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay out of flood water and storm water runoff. The possibility of overflowing cesspools, sewers, manholes, along with pesticides, fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and other flood debris in the water is present.

While not all waters surrounding the island will contain brown water, the DOH said to use caution and stay away from areas where the water is brown.

If you come into contact with brown water, then follow all hygiene procedures and follow-up with your primary-care physician if any health problems begin to arise.

