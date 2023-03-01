HONOLULU (KHOKN2) — The Hawaii Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for the East Shore of Oahu on Wednesday, March 1.

Due to heavy rain and stormwater runoff entering coastal waters, HDOH is advising the public to stay out of flood and stormwater runoff.

These areas could possibly consist of overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, animal fecal matter, dead animals, chemicals and much more.

Not all areas may be affected, but if the water looks brown, stay out.

Follow up with your doctor if you are experiencing any health concerns.

For more information on this advisory, click here.