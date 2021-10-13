Brown water advisories issued for Maunalua Bay and Maui’s north, west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brown water advisories were issued on Wednesday, Oct. 13, for Maunalua Bay on Oahu, as well as Maui’s north shore and west side.

According to the Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch System (CWB), a brown water advisory was issued for Maunalua Bay due to heavy rain and high surf causing stormwater runoff to enter coastal water.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

On Maui, the same advisory was issued for the island’s north shore from Maliko to Waihee, as well as West Maui between Honolua to Honokowai, for the same reason.

CWB urges the public to stay away from floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to the possibility of overflowing cesspools, sewer, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, flood debris and more that pose as a health risk.