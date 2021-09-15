Brown water advisories issued at Haleiwa, Kaluanui beach parks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) issued brown water advisories at Haleiwa and Kaluanui beach parks on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Officials said high surf resulted in waters reaching foliage and other areas that are above the normal high-water mark.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, chemicals and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, stay out. if the water is brown