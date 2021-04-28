Brothers of teen killed in McCully shooting indicted for assaulting, robbing woman on Kalakaua Ave.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman on Kalākaua Avenue this past weekend were indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, April 28.

They are the older brothers of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap who was killed by Honolulu police earlier this month during a car chase linked to a crime rampage.

On April 24, Maruo Sykap allegedly used a dangerous instrument to intentionally cause bodily injury to a woman, the indictment said. The 21-year-old was indicted and charged with Assault in the Second Degree. Bail was set at $100,000, but he remains at large.

His brother, Mark Sykap, was indicted and charged with Robbery in the Second Degree. The indictment alleges that the 18-year-old robbed the woman of her belongings after she was assaulted by Maruo.

Mark was arrested near a makeshift memorial on Kalakaua Ave. and Philip St. for his brother, Iremamber, according to the Associated Press. He has been released on $50,000 bond.

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney will be seeking prison sentences for both men if they are convicted.