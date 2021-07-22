Brother of Oahu teenager shot by police makes first court appearance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brother of the 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police in April made his first court appearance on Thursday, July 22.

Maruo Sykap, 21, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office during the week of Monday, July 12, after being on the run for months.

Sykap was indicted twice in April for allegedly robbing a man and woman during two separate incidents. His attorney claims Honolulu police have been threatening Sykap.

“To be crystal clear, the Honolulu Police Department was not involved in any shape, form or fashion, in Maruo’s self surrender. HPD was not involved because of intimidation, harassment and threats that when Maruo was caught, he would be gunned down the same way Iremamber was.“ Walter Rodney, Maruo Sykap’s attorney

KHON2 has reached out to HPD for comment and is waiting to hear back. Sykap remains in custody and has been ordered to be held without bail.