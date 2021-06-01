Broken pipe causes overnight untreated wastewater discharge in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A broken pipe has caused untreated wastewater to discharge out a manhole in Kalihi, according to the Department of Environmental Services (ENV).

ENV responded to the discharge Monday evening after a call came in of a manhole expelling the untreated wastewater on Houghtailing Street.

More than 6,200 gallons were spilled, with approximately 1,000 gallons entering a nearby storm drain.

75 gallons were recovered.

ENV has notified the state Department of Health. Warning signs are being posted and take water samples are expected to be conducted on Tuesday, June 1.