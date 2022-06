HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a broken fire hydrant in Hauula on Saturday, June 18.

HFD said it happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Hauula Homestead Road after a vehicle crashed into the hydrant.

The Board of Water Supply was notified of the problem, according to HFD.