Broken cellphone helped nab suspect in Maui murder case

The family of the Maui woman who disappeared five years is one step closer to justice.

The suspect accused of killing Moreira Monsalve is now in the custody of Maui Police after getting extradited from Sacramento.

Bernard Brown will be in a Maui courtroom Thursday. We’ve learned that a broken cellphone found in a trash bin five years ago helped investigators get Brown indicted for murder.

Monsalve was last seen in January 2014. Friends and family spent weeks searching for her and her body was never found.

But some of her belongings were found in a dumpster in Wailuku. Her daughter held on to hope that those belongings, which included a purse and a shattered cellphone, would provide critical evidence.

“FBI actually, so the FBI helped do all of that, put the phone back together and extract all the data. They worked with Maui Police Department to go through the data and figure everything out,” said Alexis Felicilda, Monsalve’s daughter.

Neither she nor Maui police wants to say what evidence was recovered because they don’t want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“I will say that this department is very happy for advancements in technology that have allowed us to move this investigation further,” said Sgt. John Sang of the Maui Police Department.

Felicilda says there’s a certain amount of relief knowing that Brown is now in Maui police custody. But she’s going through a whole range of emotions in having to face her mother’s accused killer.

“This is a lot, it’s a lot to take, and it’s a lot that we’ve been working towards so I don’t know how I’m gonna react tomorrow,” she said.

She admits it has been a frustrating five years. But she’s grateful for the persistence of law enforcement.

“It really speaks to the amount of effort that we’re willing to put in for our community, to bring closure to situations like this,” said Sgt. Sang.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for nine o’clock Thursday morning.