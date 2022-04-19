HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Beautiful—The Carole King Musical” opened at the Blaisdell Concert Hall on Tuesday, April 19.

It was all about having a night out after the pandemic for some.

Others came out for the music.

“One of my favorite songs is ‘I feel the earth move under my feet. I feel the sky tumbling,” said Liz Coelho.



“Every year I get season tickets,” said Tiffany Forman. “It’s been two years since COVID, and I just wanted to get season tickets to have a time with my mom and her friends.”



“I think the most important thing is that we still have seats now through Sunday,” said Bruce Granath with Broadway in Hawaii. “I know Hawaii loves to wait until the last possible moment. So don’t wait past Sunday. You can still get great seats for all of the performances this week.”



Broadway in Hawaii is bringing three other shows to the Blaisdell.

“Jersey Boys” and “Hamilton” debut later this year. “Cats” will hit the stage in June 2023.

For tickets, visit the Ticket Master website or visit the Blaisdell Box Office at 777 Ward Avenue. For show info call 808-768-5252.

“Beautiful—The Carole King Musical” will play the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall Tuesday, April 19 through Sunday, April 24.