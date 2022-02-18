Britney Spears introduces new puppy: ‘I found him in Maui like a dream’

FILE – Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Britney Spears welcomed a new family member after her trip to Maui!

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, the 40-year-old pop star took to social media to introduce a white Australian Shepherd puppy with striking blue eyes named Sawyer.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s funny… he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying!”

Spears added that she also has a new cat who she plans to introduce later.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

Maui Humane Society confirmed she did not adopt Sawyer from their shelter.