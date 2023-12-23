HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is less than two days away and for hundred of Maui residents it’s been a somber holiday season.

But several Maui businesses and community members are trying to make spirits bright for families.

The spirit of Christmas might not be fully seen in West Maui this year, but it is being felt by people all around the world.

“There’s a lot of activities going on, there’s gift giving, and get togethers and playing in the snow, all of that going on but the community is still not quite in the spirit,” explained Karri Ayasanonda, owner of Khloellas Garden in Lahaina.

She said little decorations were available in West Maui this year.

Her business was closed for several months, and she decided to shift business plans when she reopened. She went small and local and decided to decorate outside her shop and bring holiday cheer to those who might need it; and she teamed up with local artists to sell smaller holiday gifts for those looking.

“I had some customers come in and say ‘I wasn’t going to do anything for Christmas, because we’re living at a hotel,’ and there was one man who said ‘I just came in the store because it’s Christmassy and its putting me in a good mood,'” Ayasanonda explained.

She decided to do a giveaway.

“We had some very generous artists that made ornaments, as well as community members who donated funds, so we put together some boxes with 15 ornaments inside and then there’s a Lahaina Strong ornament we made that’s in there as well,” she said.

Residents can go to the shop between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and get a free ornament box.

Or residents can stop and see Santa on the beach.

“The vibe is good over here at Kaanapali Beach,” explained Lauryn Rego with Lahaina Strong. “There’s Santa here every day and there’s an abundance of donations, there are so many people want to give to the families there’s a lot of holiday spirit around.”

For a month and a half residents have been fishing for housing down at Kaanapali Beach.



She said visitors were asking how they could help families as Christmas was approaching, and a call went out to local artists to create ornaments which would represent as a fundraiser for an impacted family.

“And that can be a way that people here on vacation could connect with a story of a family and give directly and hopefully also bring that story back home into their own home, church, or wherever and spread the love that way,” Rego said.

In four days they received over 600 donated ornaments.



She said residents are already anxious to see what the new year holds.

“I think people are feeling hope with the statements the governor has made with taking bolder action to get short term rentals into long term rentals and stabilize our workforce,” she explained.

Lahaina Strong will be down at Kaanapali beach Christmas eve and Christmas day and they encourage anyone who wants to eat, or hang out or chat to go down and see them.

