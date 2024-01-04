HONOLULU (KHON2) – The 100 most influential hammah in Hawaii?

That has to be an illusion because I thought I was 99.

I’m just kidding.

You could be the 100th influential hammah in Hawaii because here at Pearlridge Center, there is this house of illusions.

And I do have to say, grab your friends, grab your cellphone and turn on that Instagram account because here at Hawaii Selfie Exhibit, you can be the artist.

So, lets find out more.

I found one of their Selfie Experts, his name is Nicholas Pajumula.

So, you walk inside here, you see a great big sign that says Hawaii Selfie Exhibit, but then you step further in and its really just a big illusion.

Tell us a little bit about what this exhibit is all about.

“So, this exhibit consists of 40 instillations, art and illusion, and practically groups interact with the art and they practically make it come to life,” says Pajumula.

What was the inspiration to this concept?

“So, the inspiration is we wanted to bring this new, not new, but really cool concept and people have a really fun activity to do and its for all ages,” says Pajumula.

I do have to say, I know that this has been in Japan.

Coming to Hawaii, we have a lot more art that is more local.

Does that mean you pulled in a local artisan to be included in this?

“Yes, we did. His name is Luke DeKneef and we have made a manapua box and we made many different instillations that are locally themed,” says Pajumula.

Since you have been open for about a month or maybe a little less than a month, what has been the most popular pieces?

“I would definitely say our most popular exhibit is the one that I am currently standing on which is a chair illusion but also the manapua box and the Forbes magazine,” says Pajumula.

If people are watching this and they want to come down here, there is a technique in getting the best illusion in your picture.

How does this work?

“So, as soon as you walk in and we give you the instructions, we will tell you that there are circles and stickers on the ground telling you where you should stand for the particular angle that will make the illusion come to life practically,” says Pajumula

And when can people come and check you guys out?

“You can come any day of the week and we will be open from 12pm and close with the mall. But we will also be here until summer,” says Pajumula.

For all the information, including pricing and location, click here.