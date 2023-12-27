HONOLULU (KHON2) — A good luck charm to start the new year comes as a bamboo floral arrangement for many traditions and customs.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Kadomatsu are popular in Japanese culture as decorations to bring in good luck or pay respects to ancestors.

Flower Fair, a flower shop on the corner of Fort Street Mall and South Beretania, has been making kadomatsu for years.

“Every year we cut over 1000 poles,” stated May Chen, Flower Fair Owner.

With help from Boy Scouts, Chen’s shop can meet high demands for special occasions all year round, especially during the New Year.

“They’re out there many days harvesting and cutting down and prepping all these wonderful bamboo,” said John Fielding, Boy Scout Charter Representative.

According to Fielding, one hundred bamboos would take Boy Scouts about half the day.

“It’s very labor intensive. We cut down around 600 poles every year. It’s at least ten to 15 truckloads of bamboo,” stated Fielding.

According to Chen, Kadomatsu can last years, but it is tradition to burn the arrangements as a cleansing ritual.

When you get your kadomatsu home, take it inside and place it anywhere you like. Just make sure it faces the door to bring in all the good luck.