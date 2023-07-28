

There’s some musical theatre magic happening on the windward side this weekend, as 45 students take the stage to perform “This is Me,” an original musical review about growing up.



The production is the culmination of the I’m a Bright Kid Foundation’s Summer Musical Theatre Arts Education Program. The students, grades 3 to 12, will perform a collection of songs as they share their experiences through their own eyes, of their journey from childhood to adolescence to young adulthood.



“Our summer program is one of the most important components of our foundation. Ron Bright had his greatest influence by using his classroom not just to teach the art of musical theatre, but more significantly, the real-life skills that these kids will need to be successful in whatever they decide to do,” said IABK artistic director Jade Stice.



The late theatre arts instructor at James B. Castle High School in Kaneohe is credited with bringing performing arts and education to the windward side. In 1992, Castle High School’s theatre was renamed the Ronald E. Bright Performing Arts Center.



This summer, Bright Kids who were once Bright’s students have returned to pass on to the next generation what they learned from their late teacher, director and mentor. They include David Boyd and Lisa Herlinger-Thompson who are teaching artists based in New York City, and local teachers Moku Durant, Sarah Kekuna, Allan Lau and Annie Yoshida.



The I’m a Bright Kid Foundation aims to perpetuate the teachings and legacy of Ronald E. Bright by supporting the performing arts and education. The foundation is a 501©-non-profit that was created to support the educational endeavors of those who are inspired to teach, and to ensure that Bright’s gift of live theatre continues to thrive in our community.



“This is Me” performs this weekend, July 28 – 30 at Paliku Theatre on the grounds of Windward Community College. Show times are Friday, Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sunday at 2:00 p.m.



For tickets, please visit the I’m a Bright Kid Foundation’s website.

