Bridge repairs close portion of Anahola Road

ANAHOLA, Kauai (KHON2) — A portion of Anahola Road will be closed until repairs can be made to a bridge that is located between Pilikai Road and the entrance to Anahola Beach Park, the Department of Public Works announced on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be allowed on the bridge and Anahola Beach Park can still be accessed via Kukuihale Road.

A County of Kauai consultant recommended that the bridge be closed to motor vehicle traffic until repairs can be made to the support system.