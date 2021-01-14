Bridge repairs close portion of Anahola Road

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – A portion of Anahola Road will be closed until repairs can be made to a bridge that is located between Pilikai Road and the entrance to Anahola Beach Park, the Department of Public Works announced on Thursday, Jan. 14.

ANAHOLA, Kauai (KHON2) — A portion of Anahola Road will be closed until repairs can be made to a bridge that is located between Pilikai Road and the entrance to Anahola Beach Park, the Department of Public Works announced on Thursday, Jan. 14.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Pedestrian and bicycle traffic will be allowed on the bridge and Anahola Beach Park can still be accessed via Kukuihale Road.

A County of Kauai consultant recommended that the bridge be closed to motor vehicle traffic until repairs can be made to the support system.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories