HONOLULU (KHON2) — From Hawaii to Hollywood, one local boy’s rise to stardom from social media shows no signs of slowing down.

Bretman Rock on Thursday announced his debut on Disney Plus as one of several new characters on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The show is a reboot of the original Proud Family series, an animated sitcom that first aired on TV in 2001. Louder and Prouder brings back Penny and the rest of her family and friends.

However, there are also new characters that keep the show fresh, including Makeup Boy, a popular influencer that has millions of followers. Sound familiar?

The 23-year-old Filipino-American influencer currently has over 18 million followers on Instagram where he shows off his fashion, beauty and humor.

In 2019, Rock knocked out major competition in the People’s Choice Awards winning the title of “Beauty Influencer of the Year.” He dedicated the award to his father, who passed away in November 2019. Last year, he gave MTV an exclusive look into his life in a show streamed on YouTube.

The Ewa Beach native has already reached the stars with his achievements in fashion and beauty, to making it on reality TV and now an animated series — and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The first two episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are available to stream on Disney Plus.