Brennecke’s Beach closed to swimming due to shark sighting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety Bureau officials have closed Brennecke’s Beach to swimming until further notice due to a shark sighting on Kauai.

Lifeguards report that a roughly 8-foot shark was sighted off shore on Saturday afternoon.

Brennecke’s Beach remains closed to swimming through 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27.

As a safety precaution, Ocean Safety officials are advising no swimming until further notice and signs have been posted to warn beachgoers of the shark sighting.

Lifeguards will reassess the area Sunday afternoon to determine if the beach can be reopened.

For updates, please speak to a county lifeguard or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.