HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend with moderate trades expected next week. Showers will focus over windward and mountain areas with a few reaching leeward locations. Day to day shower trends will vary as pockets of moisture move through the islands.
Breezy trades for the islands through next week
