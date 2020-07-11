Breezy trades for the islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- After two long meetings between Hawaii Governor David Ige and the four county mayors, an announcement is expected after the weekend on whether the Aug. 1 date of lifting the mandatory quarantine will be moved.

"There's no doubt that we will delay the timeline. The only question is, will we be capable of giving a specific date so that people can begin the next stage of plans, or are things too chaotic that we have to just pause?” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.