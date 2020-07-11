Breezy trades for the islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend with moderate trades expected next week. Showers will focus over windward and mountain areas with a few reaching leeward locations. Day to day shower trends will vary as pockets of moisture move through the islands.

