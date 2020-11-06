Breezy trade winds expected to return to the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trades will slowly return across the state through Saturday and is expected to pick up a notch on Sunday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Clouds and passing showers will favor windward and mountain areas of each island with higher coverage in the overnight to early morning hours.

Moisture associated with the remnants of an old cold front should move into the islands, producing a brief period of enhanced showers across the state around Monday.

Otherwise expect more blustery trade wind weather to last through the first half of next week. Another upper level disturbance is expected towards the end of the week and will likely bring some unsettled weather.

Latest Stories on KHON2