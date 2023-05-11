HONOLULU (KHON2) — A researcher from the University of Hawaii at Manoa discovered something that was “a complete surprise” while studying scalloped hammerhead sharks.

The University of Hawaii recently spoke to the lead researcher, Mark Royer, on a study that found scalloped hammerhead sharks hold their breath when going to cold, deep waters where they hunt for prey.

Sharks have gills that are natural radiators and would rapidly cool the blood, muscles and organs if scalloped hammerhead sharks did not close their gill slits when hunting in cold water, according to the UH Manoa.

This study said adult scalloped hammerhead sharks dive rapidly and repeatedly from warm surface waters at about 26 degrees Celsius to depths with temperatures as low as five degrees Celsius.

“This previously unobserved behavior reveals that scalloped hammerhead sharks have feeding strategies that are broadly similar to those of some marine mammals, like pilot whales. Both have evolved to exploit deep dwelling prey and do so by holding their breath to access these physically challenging environments for short periods,” said Royer.

Royer, along with the Shark Research Group at the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology in the UH Manoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, discovered this by equipping adult scalloped hammerhead sharks with instrument packages that measured depth, ambient water temperature, activity rates, and body orientation.

Photos show hammerhead sharks swimming in the Pacific Ocean in Hawai'i waters. (Photo/University of Hawai'i)

Although these sharks hold their breath for an average of 17 minutes, they only spend an average of four minutes at the bottom of their dives at extreme depths before quickly returning to warmer, well-oxygenated surface waters where breathing resumes.” Mark Royer

This study allows researchers to have a better understanding of how these shark dive to deep depth with frigid waters. Royer told the university “It also demonstrates the delicate physiological balance that scalloped hammerhead sharks must strike in order to forage successfully.”

This new knowledge enhances researchers’ ability to manage conservation as this animal is endangered in some parts of the world. Royer mentioned deep-sea mining or large-scale fishing in the mesopelagic ‘twilight zone’ are the dangers of human impact as these creatures hunt for their natural prey.