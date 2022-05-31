HONOLULU (KHON2) — Struggling to find an apartment or house to rent that is in your price range? Well, you are not the only one.

According to a new study by Zumper, Honolulu one-bedroom apartments went up 11.6% since this time last year.

Zumper, a website showing available apartments or condos for rent, said their latest National Rent Report hit another all-time high in May with the median one-bedroom rent at $1,414. A two-bedroom apartment for rent goes for $1,758.

Honolulu is known for having one of the most expensive rental prices in the market with one and two-bedroom apartments going for $1,630 – $2,180.

Zumper said there could be some end in sight. Since the housing market is starting to cool off rental prices might begin to ease.

However, if apartment rentals are just way out of your price range, the rent-to-wage ratio could be to blame.

One thing that is impacting large cities is this ratio because people making minimum wage can not afford a one or two bedroom apartment without receiving rental assistance help.

With rental prices now around $1,600 you will need to make more than $57,000 annually just to qualify without a co-signer.

On Oahu there are programs that can help some low-income families receive rental assistance money.

For more information on programs available click here. To read the full report by Zumper on rental units hitting an all-time high nationwide head to their website.