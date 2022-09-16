HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mikella Debina, a 15-year-old girl, is missing and the Hawaii Police Department is asking the public for help in finding her.

According to police, she was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay between 1:30 and 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 wearing a black bikini top and a floral bottom.

Officials described Mikella as a local female and:

15-year-olds

5 foot 3 inches tall

120 pounds

brown hair

freckles

Police said that she may be with a local man who is described as:

45-60 years old

5 foot 10 inches tall

average build

bareback wearing grey shorts

If you have any information about this man, call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (808)-961-8300.

You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

This investigation is ongoing.

If she is seen, police are asking those to call 911 immediately.