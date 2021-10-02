Brayden Schager to start at quarterback for University of Hawaii football team

Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager (13) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Brayden Schager will get the start for the University of Hawaii football team when it plays against No. 18 Fresno State on Saturday night at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Schager, a true freshman from Highland Park, Texas, has played in two games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2021 prior to Saturday. He has only attempted a pass in one game, going 3-for-6 in the team’s season opener at UCLA.

Regular starter Chevan Cordeiro appeared to injure his shoulder in last week’s win at New Mexico State and did not practice in the early portion of the week.

