HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health (DOH) will be hosting a free rally event on March 1 called ‘Rock it, Don’t Stock it’ at the Leeward Community College Concourse, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will kick off National Brain Injury Awareness Month, and the DOH’s Development Disabilities Division Neurotrauma Program will provide resources, fun activities, as well as giveaways for mopeds, bikes and multi-sport helmets on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to DOH, the rally will be held outdoors, COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed and attendees will be required to wear a mask.

“Traumatic Brain Injuries“ (TBI) are often referred to as a ‘hidden disability because survivors may not exhibit outward impairment,” said Mary Brogan, Developmental Disabilities Division Administrator. “However, a TBI can affect how a brain processes information, compromising a person’s cognition, emotions, language, physical mobility, and sensory perception. This impacts their daily livelihood and ability to function.”

The highlight of the event will be a showcase of three-dimensional masks artistically handcrafted by TBI survivors. Each mask will tell the story of a TBI survivor’s “healing journey,” according to DOH.

The following prevention techniques are recommended to avoid a TBI:

Wear a seatbelt every time you drive or ride in a motor vehicle and properly install and use infant and child car seats;

Never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs;

Wear a helmet or appropriate headgear when you or your children ride a bike, motorcycle, moped, scooter, or skateboard, play contact sports or baseball/softball or ride a horse;

Eliminate trip hazards at home for kupuna through regular medication reviews and annual eye exams. Regular exercise is highly recommended to help older adults maintain and improve their balance and coordination; and

Make living and play areas safer for children by installing window guards, using safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs and make sure your child’s playground has soft material under it.

DOH’s Neurotrauma Program is partnering up with Hawaii Bicycling League, Hawai’i Concussion Awareness Management Program, Kapi’olani Medical Center, Leeward Community College, Neuroscientist Dr. Sheri Hiroi-DuBay, Queen’s Medical Center and the UH Manoa College of Education.