Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii receives generous donation from Old Navy

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Old Navy donated 50,000 pieces of new clothing to Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii to help local families who may be struggling from the pandemic on Tuesday.

Volunteers gave the new clothes to their five BGCH Clubhouses on Oahu to help families in need.

BGCH also gave a portion of their donations to local non-profit groups Women in Need, Salvation Army, Queens Medical Center, Honolulu Habitat for Humanity, Domestic Violence Action Center, and Waikiki Health.

Each organization received seasonal clothing ranging from kids to adult sizes, all of which will be available to their members.

