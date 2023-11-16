HONOLULU (KHON2) — Itʻs no secret that Hawaii people love Las Vegas and in return Las Vegas shows the love back.

Boyd Gaming and the Las Vegas Raiders presented a check for $50,000 to the Hawaii Community Foundation for its Maui Strong Fund.

“Our Hawai’i Ohana have been Boyd’s closest friends and most loyal supporters for nearly 50 years now,” said John Sou, Director of Operations for Boyd’s Downtown Las Vegas region. “Following the terrible tragedy in August, we knew it was our duty to step up to help a community that has meant so much to us for so long. We are honored to join forces with the Raiders Foundation to provide additional support to ongoing relief efforts in Maui.”

Each organization donated $25,000. This is in addition to the $200,000 they donated shortly after the fires.

“Our hearts continue to be with those affected by the devastating wildfires, and we realize the needs facing the community are many. Together with Boyd, the Raiders Foundation is proud to support the crucial relief and recovery efforts on Maui,” said Raiders Foundation Executive Director Kari Uyehara.