HONOLULU (KHON2) — An incident involving hand sanitizer leaves a boy with a severe eye injury.

Thirteen-year-old Nainoa is still in pain after another child at his school threw a paper towel filled with hand sanitizer in his face Monday afternoon.

“She was right next to the door and then she whacked it in my face, And I was on the ground crying,” said Nainoa.

He said he doesn’t know why she did it.

Nainoa’s mother Michelle Detol said she got the call from the school and rushed to meet him at the ER.

“They were draining his eye with solution,” said Detol. “I was hoping that it was just going to be minor, oh give it a couple days using antibiotics or whatever and you’ll be fine.”

The next day they went back to the doctor and were told it wasn’t okay.

“She looked at his eye and she went back several times and she was like eighty percent of his cornea is not there,” said Detol. “I had to step back and swallow my tears in there. I was kind of hurt, angry frustrated why? Where was the supervision in that class?”

Detol said she has since filed a police report and spoke to an attorney.

The Department of Education confirms the incident happened Monday, April 10 at Waiʻanae Intermediate School, and they tell me that the school did a thorough investigation.

The DOE made this statement:

Appropriate actions were taken based on the findings. There are privacy laws that prohibit schools and the department from sharing student disciplinary information.

Hand sanitizer got in both of Nainoa’s eyes, the damage to his left eye is much more severe.

It’s been four days, his eye is still swollen and he still can’t open it.

Nainoa said he still has blurry, double vision.

“We don’t know if he’s gonna get his 100% vision back,” said Detol. “In the long term, what’s going to happen.”

A doctor tells me the longer the sanitizer sits on the eye the more damage it can cause.

“It can be very dangerous corrosive,” said Dr. Alan Wu, Doctors of Waikiki. “Cause chemical damages to your eye Cornea that can lead to many times permanent eye damage.”

Dr. Wu explained that the cornea is like a protective layer on your eye.

“So when you damage that, it can lead to infection of the eye,” Dr. Wu said.

Detol hopes people will realize how dangerous hand sanitizer can be if misused.

“Make your kids aware of what it can do to another person or to themselves,” Detol said.