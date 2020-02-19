Boy Scouts of America continues despite filing for bankruptcy protection

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Boy Scouts of America is promising to continue it’s work despite filing for bankruptcy protection.

The move comes as the organization faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested by scout leaders decades ago.

The organization could be forced to sell off some of its assets to raise money for a compensation fund that could surpass $1 billion.

The organization says it hopes to “equitably compensate victims” while ensuring scouting’s future.