Boy Scouts honor those who died in service to the country

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Troops of Boy Scouts visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl over the weekend to honor those who died while serving the country–an event that was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Scouts placed a lei and flag at every gravesite and despite the humid weather, they say it was all worth it.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“I think it has to be done for the people who served for us. Decorating them, honoring them, I think it’s worth it,” said Taebin Matsumura, Senior Patrol Leader.

The annual memorial celebration was canceled. Instead a private wreath laying ceremony will be posted on the cemetery’s FB page.

“It’s not the best condition but it’s nice to honor everyone that died for us and protect our country,” said Troop 36 Patrol Leader, Jose Azcona Siu.