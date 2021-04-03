Boy falls 50 feet backward after missing step on Koko Head Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 10-year-old boy apparently missed a step and fell backward on the Koko Head Trail before being stopped by another hiker about 50 feet below on Saturday, April 3, Honolulu fire officials said.

The boy was airlifted with his mother to Koko Head District Park where Emergency Medical Services (EMS) took over medical care.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

EMS officials confirmed the 10-year-old was evaluated and did not need to be transported to a hospital.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) first received a 911 call at 2:14 p.m. Saturday that reported a person fell on the trail.

HFD arrived at the scene just before 2:20 p.m. and ascended the trail three-fourths of the way up by foot and made contact with the boy at 2:39 p.m.

According to HFD, the boy sustained abrasions to his right knee and elbow but did not lose conscious at any time.