HONOLULU (KHON2) -- A six-year-old boy has a long road to recovery after a tragic lawn mower accident happened in Ewa Beach last week. The family spoke with KHON2 on Saturday afternoon. Chava Israel said her son Parker, 6, and his older brother and sister were waiting to get picked up from school on Dec. 7. She said she was running behind and the dad went to go pick them up from Iroquois Point Elementary School, but he couldn't get through the gated area without proper identification. "So he called me and said he couldn't get in, and I told him to park outside the gate, walk in and grab them," Chava Israel said. "He parked, he unloaded his lawn mower from his trailer and walked that into the community," she added. The family said the dad is a landscaper and was having back issues and used the machine to help keep him standing up.

“They were walking back to the car, and he had my daughter up by the handlebars of the lawn mower and Parker was sitting in front by the wheels,” the mom said.

Parker’s older brother Paxton, 10, didn’t like the idea.

“Number one, it’s not safe, number two nothing about it is good, and number three, it’s not a smart idea and you can get injured,” the boy said.

But Parker went onto the front of the lawn mower and Paxton watched as his younger brothers foot slipped beneath the motor.

“The strap or the back of his croc got caught in the lawn mower which made him fall onto his stomach,” Paxton said. “Which made the lawn mower go over his legs cut up his legs.”

Paxton ran to a friends house and yelled for help. “I flagged down a car and it was a retired firefighter man, and I was happy because he wrapped a tourniquet around his leg and my dad called 911,” he said. “I told my younger sister to go away because I didn’t want her to see any of it because she was starting to cry.”

Once his dad got into the ambulance with Parker, he said goodbye to his brother.

“When I got home, I went to my room and watched TV and started crying thinking about my younger brother,” he said.

Chava remembers getting the phone call and was in disbelief. She was rushing towards Kapiolani Children’s Hospital and called the dad for an update when she hit traffic near the Middle Street merge.

“I asked if they were at the hospital yet, and he said ‘No, we’re about to hit traffic,’ I could hear behind my truck and on the phone the ambulance behind me, and then watched it pass me on the freeway, and not be able to follow them as Parker passed me on the freeway heading here,” she remembered as she started to cry. “And just having to trust he was in the best hands possible, even though I wasn’t there to take care of him there were people who could take care of him but gosh, that was the longest drive I’ve ever had of my life.”

Parker’s mom said her son lost both his heels on his feet and his left calf has serious injuries.

The six-year-old has had four surgeries in a single week, and has another one scheduled for Monday.

“His future and our future is so uncertain right now,” Chava said. “We don’t know past his surgery on Monday what will happen, I don’t know what Tuesday holds or Wednesday, or any day after that.”

In a statement to KHON2, the father said:

“As fathers we do what we can to nurture, entertain, care for, and be there for our children. I am so grateful that my son is able to maintain such a positive attitude despite the pain and suffering that no child should have to go through. As far as a wake up call, let’s take in the severity of the consequences of the choices we make so that accidents like this don’t happen. I am also grateful and appreciative for the comfort and support from people all around the world that are helping.”

According to Pediatrics Nationwide website, more than 9,000 children are injured by lawn mowers every year in the United States.

The website recommends the following safety check list:

Children should be at least 12 years old before operating a push mower and at least 16 years old to drive a riding mower.

Clean up the yard before moving and remove all rocks, toys, sticks or other hazards.

Keep children inside or at a safe distance from the mower while it is running

Wear long pants, gloves, goggles and closed-toe shoes when mowing

Never allow a child to ride on a lawnmower as a passenger

Don’t let your child mow the yard alone until you are confident they understand the rules

Don’t let your child touch a mower after use – they can be very hot!

In an emergency: call 911

KHON2 asked Paxton if he sees himself as a hero for his quick actions to find help for his little brother.

“No, not really not compared to the firemen and ambulance drivers, they are more heroes than me,” he said.

The 10-year-old said, “I just want to say, don’t ever let your kids drive a lawn mower or ride on a lawn mower.”

He said he’s working on ‘the biggest present’ for his little brother for the holidays.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family through the holidays and the next several months as Parker remains in the hospital.