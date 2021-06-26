Boy, 5, in serious condition after swallowing ‘copious amounts of water’ in Kualoa

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after he “swallowed copious amounts of water,” at Kualoa Regional Park on Saturday, June 26, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS said a relative witnessed the boy struggling near the shore around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The relative had pulled the 5-year-old from the water before EMS arrived.

First responders treated the boy before transporting him to an emergency room for further medical attention.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories