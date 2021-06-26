Boy, 5, in serious condition after swallowing ‘copious amounts of water’ in Kualoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after he “swallowed copious amounts of water,” at Kualoa Regional Park on Saturday, June 26, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS said a relative witnessed the boy struggling near the shore around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

The relative had pulled the 5-year-old from the water before EMS arrived.

First responders treated the boy before transporting him to an emergency room for further medical attention.