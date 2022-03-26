HONOLULU (KHON2) — If your weekend plans included time at the beach then watch out for box jellyfish spotted around certain areas on Oahu.

HNL Info Alerts reported that Hanauma Bay closed at around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday due to a high volume influx of jellyfish. This followed as beach and ocean patrons were stung.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Officials also said that warning signs were posted at beaches where box jellyfish were spotted at; Waikiki, Ala Moana and Nanakuli.

Ocean Safety recommended that beachgoers should swim at a nearby guarded beach.