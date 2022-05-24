Courtesy of County of Kaua’i

POIPU, Hawaii (KHON2) — According to the County of Kaua’i, Ocean Safety officials have posted “Box Jellyfish” signs at Po’ipu and Salt Pond Beach parks.

On Oahu, a “Box Jelly Advisory” was issued on for Waikiki, Ala Moana and Ma’ili Beaches. According to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, jellyfish have been observed along the shoreline by lifeguards on all three beaches.

The department said box jellyfish can cause severe stings to individuals. Beachgoers are advised to follow the signs and to stay out of the water.

