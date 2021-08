HONOLULU (KHON2) — An influx of Box Jellyfish have been reported by lifeguards at Maili Beach Park, the City and County of Honolulu confirmed.

Warning signs have been posted. City officials are asking swimmers to practice caution when entering the water.

LISTEN to Hawaii’s latest news on the go, it’s KHON 2GO

Always consult lifeguards on scene before entering the water.