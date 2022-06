HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city issued a box jellyfish advisory for Waikiki beaches Wednesday.



Box Jellyfish have been observed along the shoreline by lifeguards in Waikiki and warning signs have also been posted.

Box jellyfish can cause severe stings to individuals.



If you are unsure of what to do when you are stung click here and use caution when entering waters in this area.

Visit any lifeguard tower for the most up-to-date information or assistance.