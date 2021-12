HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City issued a box jellyfish advisory Tuesday morning for Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches. Signs have been posted.

Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent out an alert just before 9:30 a.m.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

What you should do if you get stung by a box jellyfish may not be what you think. Click here for details.

Beachgoers are advised to swim at a guarded beach and to visit the nearest lifeguard tower for questions on current ocean conditions.