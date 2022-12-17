HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Services Department has issued a box jellyfish advisory for today, Dec. 17.

Lifeguards have spotted box jellyfish along the shore in Waikiki, Ala Moana and Pokai Bay.

HES said warning signs are up and to be cautious when entering the water in these areas.

Box jellyfish can cause severe stings.

For updated information, you can visit the nearest lifeguard tower near you.