HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu lifeguards reported seeing an influx of box jellyfish at three Oahu beaches Monday morning.

The areas affected include Waikiki, Ala Moana and Nanakuli beaches.

Signs have been posted and the public is being asked to use caution when entering the water.

For the most up-to-date information, see the lifeguards in the towers.