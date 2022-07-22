Signs at Waikiki and Makaha beaches have been posted on Friday, July 22.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Box Jellyfish advisory was issued on Friday for Waikiki and Makaha beaches.

According to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, box jellyfish have been observed along the shoreline by lifeguards in Waikiki and Makaha. Warning signs have been posted.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

These sea creatures have been known to cause severe stings to individuals, and City officials advise beachgoers to use caution when entering waters in this area.

Individuals are advised to ask lifeguards for the most up-to-date information.