HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ocean Safety Bureau officials spotted box jellyfish at Poipu and Salt Pond Beach Parks in Kauai as well as the south and west facing shores of Oahu earlier Thursday morning.

As of 11:25 a.m. on June 23 Ocean Safety no longer spotted jellyfish at Poipu Beach, but still urge swimmers to be cautious.

Warning signs have been posted at Salt Pond Beach Park, and the west and south facing shores of Oahu.

It is recommend to not swim at Salt Pond Beach Park.



If you are unsure of what to do when you get stung, read about it here.

Visit any lifeguard tower for the most up-to-date information or their website.